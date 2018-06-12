OUR TURN: Thank you, Donna Britt

You know Donna Britt the newscaster, the anchor, and one of the main faces of this station for decades, but we’d like for you to know the Donna we’ve come to know behind the scenes.

She's a quirky, self-proclaimed space nerd who loves science fiction movies, loves to draw, and laugh at the Big Bang Theory.

You’ve seen her champion a thousand causes from breast cancer to the Salvation Army, but did you know she was also a big proponent of National Non Traditional Mustache Day?

Donna also started the hugely popular digital Baby Albums on Facebook.

All of this was to make people smile.

So, while the news that Donna had to deliver each day wasn’t always good, she made up for it in these little ways and it was simply to see you smile. Thank you, Donna Britt, for 37 years of smiles.

Join us Wednesday at 6 p.m. as we celebrate her great career.

