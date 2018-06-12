Airline offers direct flights from Baton Rouge to Orlando, Austin

Via Airlines announced Tuesday morning it will offer new non-stop flights at Baton Rouge Metro Airport to Orlando and Austin.

The flights will be available starting September 13. They will be offered between BTR and Orlando Sanford International Airport on Mondays and Thursdays, while flights between BTR and Austin-Bergstrom Internation Airport will be available on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

"Baton Rouge is an amazing city and we’re excited about the opportunity to serve both its business and leisure travelers alike with non-stop jet service to/from both Orlando Sanford International Airport in Central Florida and the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Central Texas as we bring the convenience of non-stop flights to these markets as part of our 2018 expansion," said Matthew Macri, Via Airlines’ Vice President of Operations. "Via Airlines takes pride in being the airline of the hospitality industry. Our jet service to Orlando and Austin will move travelers to and from Baton Rouge far faster and more economical than existing options or traveling by car. When flying with us you are truly our guest, not just a passenger."

"We are elated that Via Airlines has chosen to partner with Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR) as their newest destination for nonstop service," added Mike Edwards, Interim Director of Aviation at Baton Rouge Metro Airport. "The addition of Via Airlines is yet another positive growth factor for BTR, and is an exciting response to local demand for additional air service options. Austin and Orlando are major destinations for both business and leisure travel, and the Greater Baton Rouge community will greatly benefit from these new non-stop routes."

Baton Rouge (BTR) to/from Orlando Sanford (SFB):

Days of Operation: Mondays and Thursdays

Time of Operation: Depart BTR @ 1:48 p.m. Arrive SFB @ 4:30 p.m.

Depart SFB @ 11:45 a.m. Arrive BTR @ 12:45 p.m.

Baton Rouge (BTR) to/from Austin (AUS):

Days of Operation: Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays

Time of Operation: Depart BTR @ 1:38 p.m. Arrive AUS @ 3:08 p.m.

Depart AUS @ 11:45 a.m. Arrive BTR @ 1:03 p.m.

