Airline offers direct flights from Baton Rouge to Orlando, Austin

WAFB First Alert Weather team forecast.More >>
Beloved WAFB anchor Donna Britt will retire Wednesday after nearly 38 years of remarkable work at the station.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
Accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe is expected in a 19th Judicial District courtroom Wednesday for a motions hearing.More >>
Restore Louisiana will host more public Outreach Events, offering one-on-one assistance to homeowners impacted by the 2016 floods with completing their initial survey ahead of the July 20, 2018 deadline.More >>
Congressman Mark Sanford lost his first race in South Carolina while Gov. Henry McMaster faces a runoff later this month with a Greenville businessman for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.More >>
Congressman Mark Sanford told his supporters he was likely to lose his bid for re-election Tuesday night.More >>
Here's what we know about the primary races for governor in South Carolina.More >>
After filing a police report and a formal complaint withholding rent, the four young woman were slapped with an eviction notice.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for six-year-old Samiyah Terese Gaines of Jackson. Gaines is described as a black female, three feet-eleven-inches-tall weighing 35 pounds with black hair in four twists and a pony tail. She was last seen in the 100 block of Glenmary Street around 5:30 p.m. She was wearing eyeglasses, a lime green shirt with palm trees, ankle length navy blue jogging pants and black and silver flip flops. She is said to be accompani...More >>
