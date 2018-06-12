St. Mary Parish investigate fatal hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash occurred on Duhon Boulevard in Amelia between 12 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities said there's no vehicle description at this time.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960 or 985-384-1622.

