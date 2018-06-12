Designer Louboutin wins case on red soled high-heels - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Designer Louboutin wins case on red soled high-heels

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, FILE). FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin wears Christian Louboutin shoes while she speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Md., U.... (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, FILE). FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin wears Christian Louboutin shoes while she speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Md., U....

LUXEMBOURG (AP) - The European Union's top court has defended French fashion designer Christian Louboutin's claim to trademark red soled high-heel shoes.

The European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday that Van Haren, a Dutch company that sold similar shoes, had infringed the trade mark.

The court said that it did not matter that its shoes were different in shape. It said the registration of the trademark "sought solely to protect that application of a colour to a specific part of that product."

Louboutin said in a statement that it "warmly welcomes this judgment."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Oakland ready to again celebrate NBA champion Warriors

    Oakland ready to again celebrate NBA champion Warriors

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:52 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:52:16 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 10:38 AM EDT2018-06-12 14:38:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Ben Del Fante crowd-surfs as Golden State Warriors fans celebrate outside Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 8, 2018. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Ben Del Fante crowd-surfs as Golden State Warriors fans celebrate outside Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 8, 2018. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.
    For the second straight year, throngs of Oakland fans will get to celebrate the Golden State Warriors with a parade for a team some are calling a basketball dynasty.More >>
    For the second straight year, throngs of Oakland fans will get to celebrate the Golden State Warriors with a parade for a team some are calling a basketball dynasty.More >>

  • Israel: Social media monitoring nabs would-be attackers

    Israel: Social media monitoring nabs would-be attackers

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:15:26 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 10:37 AM EDT2018-06-12 14:37:31 GMT
    Israeli authorities have foiled over 200 Palestinian attacks by monitoring social media, sifting through vast amounts of data and identifying prospective assailants ahead of time.More >>
    Israeli authorities have foiled over 200 Palestinian attacks by monitoring social media, sifting through vast amounts of data and identifying prospective assailants ahead of time.More >>

  • 14 boys, no regrets: Michigan family happy the way they are

    14 boys, no regrets: Michigan family happy the way they are

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 1:39 AM EDT2018-06-12 05:39:04 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 10:37 AM EDT2018-06-12 14:37:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mike Householder). In a photo from May 30, 2018, the Schwandt family poses for a photo at their farm in Lakeview, Mich. Standing from left are Tommy, Calvin, Drew, Tyler, Zach, Brandon, Gabe, Vinny and Wesley. Seated, starting at upper left a...(AP Photo/Mike Householder). In a photo from May 30, 2018, the Schwandt family poses for a photo at their farm in Lakeview, Mich. Standing from left are Tommy, Calvin, Drew, Tyler, Zach, Brandon, Gabe, Vinny and Wesley. Seated, starting at upper left a...
    A Michigan couple have 14 boys and no regrets regardless of what online opinion-givers have to say.More >>
    A Michigan couple have 14 boys and no regrets regardless of what online opinion-givers have to say.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly