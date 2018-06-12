Inmates flood Kentucky police chief's office with sewage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Inmates housed in an aging lockup flooded a Kentucky police chief's office with sewage by flushing jumpsuits and shredded bedding down the toilets.
A week after the wastewater overflow, more repairs are needed before Louisville Metro Chief Steve Conrad can use his office again. Police spokeswoman Jessie Halladay tells news outlets he's using another workspace in the meantime.
The June 5 flooding was revealed during a Metro Council budget hearing Monday.
The inmates were in a 1950s-era lockup above police headquarters that was initially closed a decade ago because it didn't meet safety standards. But more recently, jail officials moved in about 35 security prisoners because the main jail is overcrowded. Those inmates have since been moved and replaced with other minimum security inmates.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>
A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>
Bush is relaxing at his home, eight days after being released from a hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure.More >>
Bush is relaxing at his home, eight days after being released from a hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure.More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent yearsMore >>
A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent yearsMore >>
President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summitMore >>
President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summitMore >>
President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.More >>
President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.More >>
President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.More >>
President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.More >>
President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.More >>
President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.More >>
The first handshake between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un lasted 13 seconds, a moment that took place in front of a stunning display of interlocked North Korean and American flags and was being dissected around the worldMore >>
The first handshake between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un lasted 13 seconds, a moment that took place in front of a stunning display of interlocked North Korean and American flags and was being dissected around the worldMore >>