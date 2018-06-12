Man, woman arrested in deadly shooting in Gonzales

Kirpatrick Morrison, 24, and Lauren Donaldson, 22, face first degree murder charges following a deadly shooting in Gonzales. (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

A man and woman were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection to a fatal shooting in Gonzales, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Goudeau, 23, died at a nearby hospital Tuesday morning after he was shot.

According to Sheriff Jeff Wiley, deputies responded to a residence on Black Bayou Road in Gonzales at 6:10 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found Goudeau had been shot several times. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives said Kirpatrick Morrison, 24, and Lauren Donaldson, 22, were acquaintances of the Goudeau and were at his residence when an argument turned into a physical altercation. Morrison then shot the victim, according to the sheriff.

Both Morrison and Donaldson fled the scene. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office apprehended them after they were involved in a traffic accident in Baton Rouge.

Kirpatrick Morrison, of Prairieville, was arrested and is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Lauren Donaldson, of Prairieville, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Both were taken to the Ascension Parish Jail where. No bond has been set yet.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.