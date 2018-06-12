Drew Brees makes everyone better

Many Saints attending minicamp this week will have their eyes on the franchise of the organization, which is, of course, quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees is entering his 13th season as the Saints star quarterback. No. 9 continues to make everyone around him better and that includes the defense.

"Just the way he approaches the game," said cornerback Ken Crawley. "His ritual before and after practice. How he takes things seriously and with us, having the pleasure to play around a great quarterback like that. It prepares us to play against great quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, those types quarterbacks and only get better day-by-day going up playing against him."

Minicamp starts Tuesday. Practices are open to the public.

