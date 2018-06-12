Raising Cane’s hosts 7th Annual Kidd’s Kids fundraiser

Kidd's Kids family members are eligible to eat free at participating Raising Cane's restaurants on Tuesday, June 12. There are more than 1,800 Kidd's Kids families nationwide. In addition, more than 130 participating Cane’s restaurants nationwide will donate 15 percent of net proceeds from the day’s sales to the charity.

This is the seventh consecutive year Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is a major sponsor of Kidd’s Kids, the life-changing charitable program started by legendary radio host Kidd Kraddick. Raising Cane’s customers will also have the opportunity to make a donation in any amount to Kidd’s Kids at the register, and that goes for anyone, even if you are not making a purchase.

"All of us at Cane’s are proud to support the Kidd’s Kids program, which has been doing amazing things for these brave children and their families for many years," said Graves. "Over the last six years, we have raised over half a million dollars for Kidd’s Kids. We are big fans of The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show and we honored to help them continue Kidd Kraddick’s legacy of good work."

Founded in 1991, the Kraddick Foundation and Kidd’s Kids program were developed on the premise of making a difference in the lives of children with life-altering illnesses and special medical needs.

KIDD'S KIDS TRIP

November 15 through November 19

Kidd’s Kids and their families go on Walt Disney World getaway

Kidd’s Kids covers all expenses related to the trip

For many families, the Kidd's Kids trip to Disney is a rare opportunity to escape hospitals and treatment centers and share laughter and fun in a magical environment.

"Todd and his incredible team at Raising Cane’s are some of the most generous people I have ever met," said Caroline Kraddick, daughter of legendary radio personality Kidd Kraddick, who now serves as CEO and Chief Happiness Officer of her late father’s foundation. "A large source of our funding for this trip comes from the outpouring of support we receive from our listeners and corporate sponsors like Raising Cane’s. We couldn’t be more grateful for their support and on-going partnership."