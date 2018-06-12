China auto sales rise 7.9 percent in May as electrics surge

BEIJING (AP) - China's auto sales rose 7.9 percent in May from a year earlier as purchases of electric and gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles more than doubled to 102,000, an industry group reported Tuesday.
Sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans rose to 1.9 million, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 9.6 percent to 2.3 million.
Year-to-date sales rose 5.1 percent to 9.9 million, rebounding from 2017's annual growth of just 1.4 percent.
Sales of electric and gasoline-electric hybrids rose 126 percent over a year earlier. Through May, sales of electrics and hybrids rose 142 percent to 328,000.
Beijing has spent heavily to transform China into the world's biggest electric car market and is preparing to enforce sales quotas to press global automakers to speed up development.
The Finance Ministry says auto import duties will be reduced from 25 percent to 15 percent on most vehicles, effective July 1. That followed pledges to buy more U.S. goods and end restrictions on foreign ownership in the industry.
Ford Motor Co. responded by announcing a cut in prices of imported models. But industry analysts say automakers including Ford, General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG are likely to gain little in sales, because most of their vehicles sold in China are produced in local factories.
The tariff cut is likely to benefit high-end European and Japanese brands such as BMW AG, VW's Audi unit and Toyota Motor Co.'s Lexus that import more of their vehicles, as well as Tesla, the electric car brand that has no China factory, according to industry analysts.
- Nissan Motor Co. sales rose 14.3 percent to 128,059. For the five months through May, sales gained 10.8 percent to 589,409.
- Toyota sales rose 10.9 percent to 122,400. Year-to-date sales gained 10.9 percent to 562,200.
- Volkswagen AG said May sales rose 4.1 percent to 251,600. Sales so far this year are up 7.9 percent at 1.2 million.
- BMW AG said sales of BMW and MINI brand vehicles shrank 10.1 percent to 45,860. Year-to-date sales were up 2.5 percent at 248,870.
___
China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (in Chinese): www.caam.org.cn
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to...More >>
President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.More >>
A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>
A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
President Donald Trump says he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea on the eve of his historic summit with Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump says he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea on the eve of his historic summit with Kim Jong Un.More >>
Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane won Tony Awards on Sunday for their work in "Angels in America," while the shimmering, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" began to pull away with four awardsMore >>
Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane won Tony Awards on Sunday for their work in "Angels in America," while the shimmering, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" began to pull away with four awardsMore >>
White House levels more withering and unprecedented criticism against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, branding him a back-stabberMore >>
White House levels more withering and unprecedented criticism against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, branding him a back-stabberMore >>
The world spotlight is on Singapore where the leader of reclusive North Korea and President Donald Trump arrived amid tight security in advance highly anticipated summit on the impasse over Pyongyang's nuclear programMore >>
The world spotlight is on Singapore where the leader of reclusive North Korea and President Donald Trump arrived amid tight security in advance highly anticipated summit on the impasse over Pyongyang's nuclear programMore >>
President Donald Trump delivers stern warning on trade to foreign countries at the Group of Seven summitMore >>
President Donald Trump delivers stern warning on trade to foreign countries at the Group of Seven summitMore >>
President Donald Trump is trading easy banter with allies at the Group of Seven summit but differences on tradeMore >>
President Donald Trump is trading easy banter with allies at the Group of Seven summit but differences on tradeMore >>
The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade on Tuesday, riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise historyMore >>
The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade on Tuesday, riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise historyMore >>
Pals Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles will join forces to host the Tony Awards on SundayMore >>
Pals Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles will join forces to host the Tony Awards on SundayMore >>
A new exhibit featuring Oprah Winfrey opens to the public at the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture on June 8More >>
A new exhibit featuring Oprah Winfrey opens to the public at the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture on June 8More >>
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is "very well prepared" for his summit next week with North Korea's Kim Jong Un but the outcome will depend more on "attitude."More >>
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is "very well prepared" for his summit next week with North Korea's Kim Jong Un but the outcome will depend more on "attitude."More >>