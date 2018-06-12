Former President George H.W. Bush celebrates 94th birthday

(AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 1989, file photo, President George H.W. Bush addresses the nation on television from the Oval Office in Washington as he explains his decision to deploy American troops to Panama. Bush is celebrati...

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush is celebrating his 94th birthday in Maine.

Bush is relaxing at his home in Kennebunkport on Tuesday, eight days after being released from a hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure.

Chief of Staff Jean Becker says the nation's 41st president wants a low-key day and "no presents."

Several of his children are in town, including former President George W. Bush.

Bush is spending the summer in Kennebunkport without his wife of 73 years, who died in April. Her 93rd birthday would've been last Friday.

