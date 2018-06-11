5-star LSU OL commit opens house of pancakes of his own, sort of - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

5-star LSU OL commit opens house of pancakes of his own, sort of

By Mykal Vincent, Digital Content Producer
Kardell's House of Pancakes (Source: Twitter) Kardell's House of Pancakes (Source: Twitter)
Kardell Thomas is a five-star offensive guard known as "Mr. Pancake."

The pancake block is a technique used by blockers to completely flatten a defender on their back.

Thomas is the nation's No. 20 ranked prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, the No. 1 guard in the country, the No. 2 overall prospect in Louisiana.

We could go on with the accolades, the fact is: he's a big deal. And he's "110% a Tiger," according to a tweet he sent out earlier this year, announcing his commitment to LSU. He'll graduate from Southern Lab in 2019.

Monday, Thomas announced his plans to enter into the pancake business, possibly amid the industry's recent loss of powerhouse, IHOP.

Thomas' solution? KHOP.

Hey, look! It's open 24 hours!

