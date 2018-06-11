Pennington to study diabetic drug approved for adults effectiveness on children

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for volunteers to test the safety and effectiveness of an investigational drug in children with type 2 diabetes.

The PEDALon research study will test alogliptin, a drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adults with type 2 diabetes. Pennington Biomedical is one of the research sites working to examine the drug’s effectiveness in an adolescent population (10-17 years old).

The rate of type 2 diabetes in adolescents continues to rise. Currently, metformin is the only oral drug recommended for medical treatment for type 2 diabetes in adolescents. Metformin is not suitable for all adolescents, therefore, there is a need for more treatment options for adolescents with type 2 diabetes.

Participants currently taking metformin or insulin for their diabetes management will continue to take their prescribed medication while participating in this research study.

Once formally enrolled, participation in this study will last approximately 1 year.

NUMBER OF VISITS

1 screening visit

6 scheduled study visits (with the potential of up to 12 study visits)

4 telephone visits

*There may be additional visits for some participants to assist in determining study eligibility.

PROCEDURES

Health measures (blood pressure, height, weight, temperature, etc.)

History and physical exam

Questionnaires

ECG (to measure heart activity)

Blood and urine tests

QUALIFICATIONS

Be 10 to 17 years of age

Have a confirmed diagnosis of type 2 diabetes

Be willing to monitor their blood sugar levels with a home blood sugar monitor and complete study diaries

Parents or guardians can complete the online screening form to see if your 10 to 17-year-old qualifies for this research study. You can also call 225-763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.

Participants will be eligible for compensation of up to $500 for completion of this study.