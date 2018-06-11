Kids become friends at Gladewater Rodeo, raise awareness about Type 1 diabetes

Two young East Texans became friends in Gladewater recently, but not because they share an affinity for the rodeo. It was because of a medical device.



Abby Daniel posted on her Facebook page about her chance meeting at the rodeo with a 10-year-old named Ethan. She said, "I had the sweetest little boy come up to me and pointed out my DEXCOM (a continuous blood sugar monitor) and tell me he wears the same thing and he had never seen anyone else with one before."

She said she was inspired by him and his enthusiasm.



"Before now, I have always wanted to hide mine, but thanks to this courageous little boy, I will now wear it proud," she said.

Lots of other folks were inspired, too, by the two young people and their openness about Type 1 and their instant camaraderie; the post has received thousands of likes and hundreds of shares.





If you'd like to find other Type 1 families in East Texas, there are organizations ready to help: The Longview Type 1 DIabetes Foundation and their event, Sugar Surfing 2018 event on June 23.



If you're in Tyler, you can check out the Tyler Type 1 Diabetes Foundation, as well.

