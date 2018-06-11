Man convicted of taking minor across state lines for sex - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man convicted of taking minor across state lines for sex

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man who took a 14-year-old girl across state lines to a Vermont motel to have sex has been convicted.

Kurt Carpentino, of Manchester, has been found guilty in federal court Monday. Prosecutors say a missing child report last year in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, led police to an abandoned motel in Rockingham, Vermont. The girl told police she had sex with him.

Prosecutors say Carpentino wrote to the girl from jail, attempting to get her to recant her statement to police.

Carpentino has pleaded not guilty. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19. He faces 10 years to life if convicted.

In 2003, he was found guilty of multiple sexual assault charges and served more than 13 years in prison. Carpentino was paroled in 2016.

