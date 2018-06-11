BRG vascular surgeon paves way for new plaque removal treatment for diseased arteries

Surgeons at Baton Rouge General (BRG) are now using newly approved technology to treat diseased arteries, helping them remove plaque with more precision.

The worldwide clinical trial to treat peripheral artery disease (PAD) with Avinger’s next generation of the Pantheris lumivascular atherectomy system began in March 2017 with vascular surgeon Dr. Glen Schwartzberg at Baton Rouge General (BRG). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the more thorough approach to treat PAD.

PERIPHERAL ARTERY DISEASE (PAD)

Occurs when plaque builds up in arteries, limiting blood flow to the legs and feet

Affects approximately 20 million adults in the U.S.; 200 million people globally

Leading cause of amputation in people age 50 and older

PAD Symptoms are often dismissed as normal signs of aging, like painful cramping, numbness or discoloration of the legs or feet. However, when plaque is cleared from PAD patients’ arteries, blood flow returns to a normal rate and reduces their risk of amputation.

For more than a decade, Dr. Schwartzberg and BRG have led the way in plaque removal technology – from relying on balloons and X-ray images, to progressively improving the stents they used, to adopting Avinger’s advanced imaging system that offers a better view when clearing plaque.

Avinger’s newest version of that advanced imaging system is designed to reduce surgical time and remove plaque more efficiently and thoroughly. Last year, Dr. Schwartzberg was selected to begin the clinical trial of the next-generation system, incorporating the advanced imaging features with revisions that add proficiency to the tool.

“Combining Avinger’s 360-degree view of arteries with the new version of the plaque removal tool makes a huge difference in accurately treating hardened arteries,” said Dr. Schwartzberg. “Now we can offer a safer, more thorough option for PAD patients, giving them hope for a better quality of life.”

Surgeons without access to the next-generation Pantheris technology rely on two-dimensional X-rays and their sense of touch to guide tools when trying to clear arteries. Pantheris offers the only technology that combines real-time imaging with highly effective catheters to treat PAD, allowing surgeons to see arteries real-time while navigating devices around blood vessels to more accurately remove plaque.