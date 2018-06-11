Water in part of Terrebonne tests positive for brain-eating amoeba

A year after the state overhauled its criminal justice system, one report says Louisiana is no longer the incarceration capital of the world.More >>
A former Baton Rouge businessman and now Broadway producer, Kevin Lyle, accepted a Tony award Sunday night for Broadway revival '"Once on This Island" at Radio City Music Hall.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
One person was killed in a crash on I-12 late Monday night.More >>
Baton Rouge General Medical Center is encouraging women to schedule their annual wellness exams. Tuesday, June 12 is National Call Your Doctor Day, a day to remind all people to make sure to schedule annual checkups with your healthcare provider, even when you are feeling healthy.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
DNA analysis helped uncover a decades-old hospital error in Minnesota.More >>
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.More >>
No charges were filed, as the police ruled the incident an accident.More >>
The district attorney says the 17-year-old also set the victim’s house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
The 6-day-old moose was hanging around the Lugdon’s home in northern Maine when the family dog and it became friends.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third person in connection with a deadly incident that occurred Saturday evening along the West Pearl River.More >>
