Geoff Johns exits as president, CCO of DC Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) - DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns, who co-produced "Justice League," is exiting both roles to focus on creative matters full time.

Warner Bros. executive and DC's interim head Thomas Gewecke says Monday that Johns is launching a production company to develop a "Green Lantern Corps." film and other projects in film, television and comic books.

It comes a few days after the studio said that DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson had decided not to return to her post following a two-month leave.

Johns is a longtime DC Comics writer who rose through the corporate ranks and added the president title almost two years ago. He's worked on both "Aquaman" and the "Wonder Woman" sequel and helped build DC television shows like "The Flash" and "Supergirl."

