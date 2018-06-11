New exhibition highlights Rhode Island's role in Revolution - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

New exhibition highlights Rhode Island's role in Revolution

(AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott). In this May 24, 2018 photo, Rhode Island State Archivist Ashley Selima points to the seal of King George III on a September 1772 proclamation in Providence, R.I. The document established a commission to investigate the bu... (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott). In this May 24, 2018 photo, Rhode Island State Archivist Ashley Selima points to the seal of King George III on a September 1772 proclamation in Providence, R.I. The document established a commission to investigate the bu...

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A new exhibition that highlights Rhode Island's role in helping spark the American Revolution has opened at the state archives.

The archives in Providence have created an exhibition about how Rhode Island colonists burned a British ship, the HMS Gaspee, in June 1772.

Rhode Islanders feel slighted because they don't get credit for their role in the Revolution. They feel Bostonians get all the glory for the Boston Tea Party.

The free exhibition, "Gaspee Raiders: Pirates or Patriots," is open to the public through Sept. 5.

State Archivist Ashley Selima says it highlights the pivotal role Rhode Islanders played in the fight for independence, through reports, letters and depositions about the burning of the Gaspee.

A smaller model of a ship was burned Sunday in Warwick to commemorate the act.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Responder systems to be upgraded after trapped teen's death

    Responder systems to be upgraded after trapped teen's death

    Monday, June 11 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-06-11 14:32:18 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-06-11 18:28:45 GMT
    Authorities in Cincinnati say system improvements are underway in the aftermath of the failed response to a 16-year-old student who died trapped in a minivan parked near his school.More >>
    Authorities in Cincinnati say system improvements are underway in the aftermath of the failed response to a 16-year-old student who died trapped in a minivan parked near his school.More >>

  • Trump to leave summit early _ after meeting with Kim

    Trump to leave summit early _ after meeting with Kim

    Monday, June 11 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-06-11 04:26:18 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-06-11 18:28:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Trump and Kim Jong Un to meet 1 on 1

    The Latest: Trump and Kim Jong Un to meet 1 on 1

    Monday, June 11 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-06-11 05:26:24 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-06-11 18:28:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...

    President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly