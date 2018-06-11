Dorothy Cotton, civil rights pioneer and MLK colleague, dies

ATLANTA (AP) - Doroth Cotton, a civil rights pioneer who worked closely with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., has died.
Southern Christian Leadership Conference spokesman Maynard Eaton told The Associated Press that Dorothy Cotton died Sunday.
She was among a handful of women on the executive staff of the SCLC during the civil rights era, and she led the Atlanta-based civil rights group's Citizenship Education Program.
Cotton became one of King's closest colleagues while she served as national director of education for more than a decade, according to Cotton's biography at the Dorothy Cotton Institute.
Cotton remained active in civil rights and education after King's death, later serving as an administrator at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.
During a commemoration of King's death in 1993, Cotton said that people need to take responsibility for carrying on the mission of racial equality.
"Rosa Parks didn't wait to see what everybody else was doing. She just did it," Cotton said of the woman who inspired the Montgomery, Ala., bus boycotts by refusing to give her seat to a white man. "We should ask ourselves what we're doing. It starts with ourselves, our families and our churches."
Cotton was born in Goldsboro, North Carolina. She and her three sisters were raised by her father after her mother died when she was 3 years old, according to her biography. She attended Shaw University in Raleigh before earning a bachelor's degree in English and Library Science at Virginia State College in 1955. She earned master's degree in Speech Therapy from Boston University in 1960.
She met King when he preached at the church she attended in Petersburg, Virginia, and was invited shortly thereafter to join the staff at the SCLC, her biography says.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.More >>
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.More >>
The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.More >>
The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.More >>
President Donald Trump says he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea on the eve of his historic summit with Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump says he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea on the eve of his historic summit with Kim Jong Un.More >>
Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane won Tony Awards on Sunday for their work in "Angels in America," while the shimmering, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" began to pull away with four awardsMore >>
Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane won Tony Awards on Sunday for their work in "Angels in America," while the shimmering, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" began to pull away with four awardsMore >>
White House levels more withering and unprecedented criticism against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, branding him a back-stabberMore >>
White House levels more withering and unprecedented criticism against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, branding him a back-stabberMore >>
The world spotlight is on Singapore where the leader of reclusive North Korea and President Donald Trump arrived amid tight security in advance highly anticipated summit on the impasse over Pyongyang's nuclear programMore >>
The world spotlight is on Singapore where the leader of reclusive North Korea and President Donald Trump arrived amid tight security in advance highly anticipated summit on the impasse over Pyongyang's nuclear programMore >>
President Donald Trump delivers stern warning on trade to foreign countries at the Group of Seven summitMore >>
President Donald Trump delivers stern warning on trade to foreign countries at the Group of Seven summitMore >>
President Donald Trump is trading easy banter with allies at the Group of Seven summit but differences on tradeMore >>
President Donald Trump is trading easy banter with allies at the Group of Seven summit but differences on tradeMore >>
The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade on Tuesday, riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise historyMore >>
The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade on Tuesday, riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise historyMore >>
Pals Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles will join forces to host the Tony Awards on SundayMore >>
Pals Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles will join forces to host the Tony Awards on SundayMore >>
A new exhibit featuring Oprah Winfrey opens to the public at the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture on June 8More >>
A new exhibit featuring Oprah Winfrey opens to the public at the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture on June 8More >>
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is "very well prepared" for his summit next week with North Korea's Kim Jong Un but the outcome will depend more on "attitude."More >>
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is "very well prepared" for his summit next week with North Korea's Kim Jong Un but the outcome will depend more on "attitude."More >>