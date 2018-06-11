Man who sent out photos of slain wife gets life sentence - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man who sent out photos of slain wife gets life sentence

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man who fatally stabbed his wife then sent photos of her body to friends saying he had killed her and needed someone to care for their children has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Cape Cod Times reports that Christopher Fratantonio received the mandatory sentence of life without parole following his first-degree murder conviction Friday in the February 2017 killing of 35-year-old Mary Fratantonio inside their Barnstable home.

Prosecutors say the couple's 6-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son were at home at the time and the boy was in one of the photos.

The victim's family says Christopher Fratantonio was controlling. He told police his wife was cruel, demanding and belittling.

His lawyer says her client has mental health issues and post-traumatic stress stemming from child sex abuse.

Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com

