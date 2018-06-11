After teasing a name change, IHOP says "b" is for burgers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

After teasing a name change, IHOP says "b" is for burgers

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File). FILE- This May 11, 2017, file photo shows an IHOP sign at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. IHOP, which teased a name change to IHOb earlier this month, says the “b” is to promote its burger menu. The pancake restaurant has been... (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File). FILE- This May 11, 2017, file photo shows an IHOP sign at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. IHOP, which teased a name change to IHOb earlier this month, says the “b” is to promote its burger menu. The pancake restaurant has been...

NEW YORK (AP) - IHOP, which teased a name change to IHOb earlier this month, says the "b'' is to promote its burger menu.

The pancake chain has been coy about whether the name flip is permanent, saying Monday that it was "for the time being." Pressed for details, the company would not give an end date for IHOb but referred to the "tongue-in-cheek name change" and said it was tied to the summer burger promotion.

The company known for breakfast already had burgers on the menu, but is adding a line made of Black Angus ground beef. It started using the IHOb name on social media, on its website and for in-store promotions.

The hints of a name change had spurred guesses on social media - and some disappointment Monday at the reveal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Editors resign over decision to retain author Junot Diaz

    Editors resign over decision to retain author Junot Diaz

    Monday, June 11 2018 12:46 PM EDT2018-06-11 16:46:15 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 12:46 PM EDT2018-06-11 16:46:15 GMT
    Three editors at the Boston Review are resigning over the political and literary magazine's decision to retain author Junot Diaz as he faces allegations of sexual misconduct.More >>
    Three editors at the Boston Review are resigning over the political and literary magazine's decision to retain author Junot Diaz as he faces allegations of sexual misconduct.More >>

  • Trump to leave summit early _ after meeting with Kim

    Trump to leave summit early _ after meeting with Kim

    Monday, June 11 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-06-11 04:26:18 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 12:46 PM EDT2018-06-11 16:46:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

  • The Latest: UN chief urges Korean denuclearization

    The Latest: UN chief urges Korean denuclearization

    Monday, June 11 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-06-11 05:26:24 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-06-11 16:45:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...
    President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to...More >>
    President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly