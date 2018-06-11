Two men arrested days after body found near levee in St. Landry Parish

According to a report by KATC, family members we're able to identify the body as 19-year-old Simone Robin of St. Martinville using tattoos and fingerprints. (Source: KATC)

Brandon Boutte, 25, and Toby Boutte, 22, are suspected in the death of Simone Robin, 19. (Source: St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office)

St. Martin Parish authorities have arrested two men in connection to a homicide days after a woman's body was found near a levee.

The St. Martin Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that Brandon Boutte, 25, of St. Martinville, and Toby Boutte, 22, of Sunset, are suspected in the death of Simone Robin, 19.

Deputies from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office discovered Robin's body Saturday while responding to a call about an ATV crash. The case was passed along to the St. Martin Sheriff's Office since Robin was a St. Martinville resident.

KATC reported that family members were able to identify the body using tattoos and fingerprints.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, the State Fire Marshal's Office reported Robin's home on Bayou Mercier Road in the Catahoula community was set on fire over the weekend.

The man accused of setting it was Brandon Boutte, 25, of Kinder. He was booked Sunday into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center and faces an arson charge.

The fire was set Saturday afternoon. Robin's body was found Saturday night.

St. Martin Parish investigators said the found body and the arson are connected. Authorities determined that Robin was shot and killed early Thursday morning and the fire was set on Saturday afternoon.

Following the investigation into the homicide, investigators arrested Brandon Boutte and Toby Boutte.

Brandon Boutte is charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Toby Boutte is charged with "Accessory after the fact of Second Murder."

Brandon Boutte’s Bond has been set at $1,050,000. Toby Boutte’s bond has been set at $100,000.00.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.