Responder systems to be upgraded after trapped teen's death

(Meg Vogel/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). FILE - In this April 17, 2018 file photo, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley hugs a member of Kyle Plush's family before council's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting where Kyle Plush's death after he acciden...

(Meg Vogel /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac speaks to reporters about the death of Kyle Plush during a news conference at the Criminal Investigation Section conference room,...

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File) /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Police will try again to answer lin...

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities in Cincinnati say system upgrades are underway in the aftermath of the failed response to a 16-year-old student who died trapped in a minivan parked near his school.

Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney says the city will upgrade computer-assisted dispatch, police in-car mapping, and training for 911 call-takers, among other steps.

He and other city officials have responded Monday in a City Council committee hearing to questions raised by Kyle Plush's parents and council members. Ron Plush found his son dead nearly after six hours after the first of two 911 calls by Kyle on April 10.

The city's 911 center now has a civilian leader instead of a police captain.

A coroner says Kyle died of asphyxiation because his chest was being compressed.

___

Information from: WKRC-TV, http://www.wkrc.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.