Mosquito samples collected in East Baton Rouge, other parishes test positive for West Nile

East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control reported three mosquito samples collected in East Baton Rouge Parish the first week of June tested positive for West Nile virus.

Officials said the tests were done at the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab at LSU.

They added there were other positive samples in other parishes:

One sample from Tangipahoa Parish

Three samples from St. Tammany Parish

Five samples from St. John the Baptist Parish

Since we're expecting rain this week, be mindful of standing water that collects in your yard.

One way to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes is make sure water has not collected in kiddie pools, flowerpot saucers, buckets, and pet water bowls.

The CDC recommends emptying these containers at least once a week to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

East Baton Rouge residents can also call the Mosquito Abatement Center to have a technician come spray your yard. The number to call is 356-3297.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.