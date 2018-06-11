Knauf buying building products maker USG in about $7B deal - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Knauf buying building products maker USG in about $7B deal

CHICAGO (AP) - German building materials maker Knauf is buying American building products maker USG in an approximately $7 billion deal.

Gebr. Knauf KG will pay $44 per USG share. That includes $43.50 per share in cash payable once the transaction closes and a special dividend of 50 cents per share that would be paid after shareholders approve the deal.

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries, which own about 31 percent of USG's outstanding stock, have agreed to vote in favor of the transaction.

USG will keep its headquarters in Chicago.

The deal is expected to close early next year.

Shares of USG Corp. rose more than 3 percent in Monday premarket trading.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Supreme Court allows Ohio voter purge

    Supreme Court allows Ohio voter purge

    Monday, June 11 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-06-11 14:23:46 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-06-11 14:44:52 GMT
    The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.

    The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.

    More >>

  • Trump to leaves summit early _ after meeting with Kim

    Trump to leaves summit early _ after meeting with Kim

    Monday, June 11 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-06-11 04:26:18 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 10:45 AM EDT2018-06-11 14:45:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

  • Woman accused of driving children in kennels to be arraigned

    Woman accused of driving children in kennels to be arraigned

    Monday, June 11 2018 8:58 AM EDT2018-06-11 12:58:53 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 10:37 AM EDT2018-06-11 14:37:30 GMT
    A Tennessee woman accused of driving her two young grandchildren around in pet kennels is scheduled to appear in court.More >>
    A Tennessee woman accused of driving her two young grandchildren around in pet kennels is scheduled to appear in court.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly