German prosecutors investigate Audi CEO in emissions case - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

German prosecutors investigate Audi CEO in emissions case

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - German prosecutors say they have expanded their probe into manipulation of emissions controls at Volkswagen's Audi division to include Audi's CEO, Rupert Stadler.

Munich prosecutors said Stadler's private residence was searched on Monday along with that of another division manager whose name was not released.

A statement issued Monday said that Stadler was being investigated on suspicion of fraud and indirect improprieties with documents.

The probe of Stadler focuses on cars sold in Europe that were believed to be equipped with software that turned emissions controls off during regular driving. Volkswagen has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the United States and nine managers, including former CEO Martin Winterkorn, were charged there. Two are serving prison terms; Winterkorn and the others remained in Germany and are unlikely to be extradited.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

