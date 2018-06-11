UK's May pleads for Conservative unity on Brexit votes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UK's May pleads for Conservative unity on Brexit votes

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing Street to greet Prime Minister Ema Solberg of Norway in London, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. May and Solberg held talks inside 10 Downing Street. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing Street to greet Prime Minister Ema Solberg of Norway in London, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. May and Solberg held talks inside 10 Downing Street.

LONDON (AP) - British Prime Minister Theresa May urged feuding Conservative lawmakers on Monday to unite and prevent the government from being defeated in key votes on its main Brexit bill.

The European Union Withdrawal Bill, intended to enact Britain's exit from the bloc, has had a rocky ride through Parliament. The upper House of Lords has inserted 15 amendments to soften the terms of Britain's departure.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the government will try to reverse those changes in the House of Commons. But it's facing a potential rebellion from some Conservative lawmakers who want to retain close ties with the bloc after Britain leaves in March 2019.

May is due to address Conservative legislators Monday to try to quell the rebellion. Her spokesman, James Slack, said all lawmakers should support the government on this "vital" legislation.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019, and the bloc is frustrated with what it sees as a lack of firm proposals from the U.K about future relations.

May's Cabinet is divided between ministers including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who support a clean break with the EU, and those such as Treasury chief Philip Hammond who want to keep close ties with the bloc, Britain's biggest trading partner.

May's spokesman said Monday that a promised document setting out the government's negotiating position would not be released before a June 28-29 EU summit, as previously planned.

Amid the uncertainty, business concern is mounting. Three major German business organizations on Monday pressed for clarity from Britain on its plans for a post-Brexit relationship with the EU.

Dieter Kempf, the head of the BDI industry lobby group, said that "our companies must have clarity by October for their plans after Brexit day."

His counterpart at the BDA employers' association, Ingo Kramer, said that after Brexit German companies must be able to send employees to U.K. branches in just as "uncomplicated" a way as British companies can to the EU.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: White House: North Korea talks moving 'quickly'

    The Latest: White House: North Korea talks moving 'quickly'

    Monday, June 11 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-06-11 05:26:24 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-06-11 13:07:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...
    President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to...More >>
    President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.More >>

  • US says NKorea talks moving quickly, Trump to leave early

    US says NKorea talks moving quickly, Trump to leave early

    Monday, June 11 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-06-11 04:26:18 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-06-11 13:06:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

  • Woman accused of driving children in kennels to be arraigned

    Woman accused of driving children in kennels to be arraigned

    Monday, June 11 2018 8:58 AM EDT2018-06-11 12:58:53 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 8:58 AM EDT2018-06-11 12:58:53 GMT
    A Tennessee woman accused of driving her two young grandchildren around in pet kennels is scheduled to appear in court.More >>
    A Tennessee woman accused of driving her two young grandchildren around in pet kennels is scheduled to appear in court.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly