Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A man who police say shot an officer before barricading himself in a Florida apartment killed the four children he had been holding hostage before killing himself, police said Monday.
Orlando police Chief John Mina said at a press conference just before midnight that the suspect, who was identified as 35-year-old Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr., was found dead in a closet when officers entered the apartment nearly 24 hours after the standoff began.
Mina said officers tried to offer one of their phones to Lindsey, whose phone had spotty service, and saw that one of the children had been killed. Authorities entered the apartment around 9 p.m. hoping to rescue the others but all were found dead.
The children with Lindsey ranged in age from 1 to 11, Mina said. The Orlando Sentinel reports two of them were Lindsey's children and two belonged to his girlfriend, who called police Sunday.
Officers responding to a domestic violence report were fired upon, police said. Officer Kevin Valencia was shot and was in critical condition but is expected to survive, Mina said Monday. One officer was able to return fire, the police chief said.
Valencia is in his late 20s and has been with the police department since 2016, Mina said.
Court records show Lindsey, 35, had an extensive criminal history involving arson, battery and theft. He was on probation for several charges including arson.
Judy Pepper, who lives in the apartment complex, told the Sentinel that she had fallen asleep on the couch after watching a Sunday night baseball game on television when she heard four loud gunshots.
"It just went, 'Pop. Pop. Pop. Pop,'" Pepper said.
She looked out the window and saw three people carrying a police officer onto the grass. She said other officers arrived, cut open his shirt and appeared to be putting bandages on his neck. Then, they put him in a patrol car and sped away.
"Hell, yes, I was absolutely terrified," she said.
Officers evacuated other residents of the complex in the middle of the night. Some were milling around nearby restaurant parking lots Monday morning, still wearing pajamas. They were later taken to a hotel.
The standoff also disrupted the routines of residents who lived in neighboring apartment communities. About five blocks from the apartment, two police squad cars blocked the entrance to the street. Residents of the neighboring apartment complexes had to show identification and be escorted by the police. Several firetrucks lined the road.
___
This story has been edited to correct the ages of the children, which range from 1 to 11.
___
Freida Frisaro in Miami, John Raoux in Orlando, and Michelle A. Monroe in Phoenix contributed to this report.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>
A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
Bush is relaxing at his home, eight days after being released from a hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure.More >>
Bush is relaxing at his home, eight days after being released from a hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure.More >>
One order of business is a draft resolution calling on the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. to repudiate any rhetoric or behavior that dishonors women.More >>
One order of business is a draft resolution calling on the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. to repudiate any rhetoric or behavior that dishonors women.More >>
President Donald Trump says he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea on the eve of his historic summit with Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump says he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea on the eve of his historic summit with Kim Jong Un.More >>
Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane won Tony Awards on Sunday for their work in "Angels in America," while the shimmering, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" began to pull away with four awardsMore >>
Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane won Tony Awards on Sunday for their work in "Angels in America," while the shimmering, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" began to pull away with four awardsMore >>
White House levels more withering and unprecedented criticism against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, branding him a back-stabberMore >>
White House levels more withering and unprecedented criticism against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, branding him a back-stabberMore >>
The world spotlight is on Singapore where the leader of reclusive North Korea and President Donald Trump arrived amid tight security in advance highly anticipated summit on the impasse over Pyongyang's nuclear programMore >>
The world spotlight is on Singapore where the leader of reclusive North Korea and President Donald Trump arrived amid tight security in advance highly anticipated summit on the impasse over Pyongyang's nuclear programMore >>
President Donald Trump delivers stern warning on trade to foreign countries at the Group of Seven summitMore >>
President Donald Trump delivers stern warning on trade to foreign countries at the Group of Seven summitMore >>
President Donald Trump is trading easy banter with allies at the Group of Seven summit but differences on tradeMore >>
President Donald Trump is trading easy banter with allies at the Group of Seven summit but differences on tradeMore >>
The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade on Tuesday, riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise historyMore >>
The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade on Tuesday, riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise historyMore >>
Pals Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles will join forces to host the Tony Awards on SundayMore >>
Pals Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles will join forces to host the Tony Awards on SundayMore >>
A new exhibit featuring Oprah Winfrey opens to the public at the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture on June 8More >>
A new exhibit featuring Oprah Winfrey opens to the public at the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture on June 8More >>
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is "very well prepared" for his summit next week with North Korea's Kim Jong Un but the outcome will depend more on "attitude."More >>
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is "very well prepared" for his summit next week with North Korea's Kim Jong Un but the outcome will depend more on "attitude."More >>