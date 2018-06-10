3 Gulf Arab states pledge $2.5B to Jordan after protests - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

3 Gulf Arab states pledge $2.5B to Jordan after protests

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) - Three Gulf Arab states have pledged $2.5 billion to Jordan as economic protests over austerity measures have roiled the kingdom.

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates announced the pledges after an early Monday meeting held in Mecca.

A statement issued from Saudi Arabia said the money would go toward a deposit in Jordan's Central Bank, cover World Bank guarantees for the kingdom, offer budget support for five years and finance other development projects.

The statement quoted Jordan's King Abdullah II as saying he hoped the aid would help his country overcome its fiscal crisis.

The pledges mirror a similar aid program offered by Gulf states to Jordan in late 2011.

Jordan's protests, the largest in years in the U.S.-allied nation, have seen its prime minister sacked.

  Bourdain's death means loss of a voice for immigrant workers

    As passionate as Anthony Bourdain was about the restaurant industry, he also was committed to the immigrant workers who help drive it.
  Writer of viral Olive Garden review grateful for Bourdain

    A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.
  Fox News host sorry for calling Trump, Kim 'two dictators'

    A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators."
