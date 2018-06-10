Sheriff: Jailed immigrant killed self despite camera, checks - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Sheriff: Jailed immigrant killed self despite camera, checks

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (AP) - A sheriff's report shows that a Honduran man who entered the U.S. illegally killed himself in a Texas jail despite guards checking on him every half-hour and a camera in his padded cell.

The Starr County Sheriff's Office says in an incident report that 39-year-old Marco Antonio Munoz was found unresponsive in his cell on the morning of May 13, a day after U.S. Border Patrol agents brought him to the jail. It says video footage showed Munoz used a sweater to strangle himself.

The report was filed June 5 to the Texas attorney general's office and obtained by the Associated Press on Sunday.

The sheriff's office and Texas Rangers, who are investigating the death, didn't immediately comment. Customs and Border Protection declined further comment.

The Washington Post , citing unnamed border agents with detailed knowledge of what occurred, reports that Munoz entered the country with his wife and their 3-year-old son, and that he became enraged and had to be restrained when agents said the family would be separated.

