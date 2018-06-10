Sheriff: Jailed immigrant killed self despite camera, checks

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (AP) - A sheriff's report shows that a Honduran man who entered the U.S. illegally killed himself in a Texas jail despite guards checking on him every half-hour and a camera in his padded cell.
The Starr County Sheriff's Office says in an incident report that 39-year-old Marco Antonio Munoz was found unresponsive in his cell on the morning of May 13, a day after U.S. Border Patrol agents brought him to the jail. It says video footage showed Munoz used a sweater to strangle himself.
The report was filed June 5 to the Texas attorney general's office and obtained by the Associated Press on Sunday.
The sheriff's office and Texas Rangers, who are investigating the death, didn't immediately comment. Customs and Border Protection declined further comment.
The Washington Post , citing unnamed border agents with detailed knowledge of what occurred, reports that Munoz entered the country with his wife and their 3-year-old son, and that he became enraged and had to be restrained when agents said the family would be separated.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the worldMore >>
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the worldMore >>
Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two daysMore >>
Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two daysMore >>
A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-countedMore >>
A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-countedMore >>
President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."More >>
President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."More >>
French fashion powerhouse Saint Laurent takes New Jersey for shiny Americana men's showMore >>
French fashion powerhouse Saint Laurent takes New Jersey for shiny Americana men's showMore >>
Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prizeMore >>
Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prizeMore >>
Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.More >>
Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.More >>
Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, FloridaMore >>
Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, FloridaMore >>
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightMore >>
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightMore >>