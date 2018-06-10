The Latest: White House ramps up verbal attacks on Trudeau - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: White House ramps up verbal attacks on Trudeau

LA MALBAIE, Quebec (AP) - The Latest on the trade fallout after the Group of Seven meeting in Canada (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

The White House is escalating its verbal attacks against Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of close American ally Canada.

President Donald Trump's trade adviser says: "There's a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door."

Peter Navarro tells "Fox News Sunday" that's what Trudeau did to Trump at the end of the Group of Seven nations meeting in Canada over the weekend.

At issue are U.S. tariffs against Canada and Trudeau's effort to retaliate against its neighbor - as well as Trudeau's comment to reporters that all seven leaders had come together to sign a joint declaration after the G-7 meeting.

Navarro calls that a "socialist communique" that Trump pulled out of.

___

10:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump's top economic adviser says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "really kind of stabbed us in the back" when Trudeau said at the end of the Group of Seven summit that Canada wouldn't be pushed around by the U.S. and its trade tariffs.

White House aide Larry Kudlow tells CNN's "State of the Union" says Trudeau has done a "great disservice" to the G-7 by saying Canada had to stand up for itself and that the U.S. was responsible for the problem with tariffs.

Kudlow says Trump won't let a Canadian prime minister push him around on the eve of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

___

1 a.m.

The annual G-7 summit appeared to have weathered tensions over President Donald Trump's threats of a trade war. But then Trump pulled out of a joint statement while citing "false statements" by Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

It's a startling attack on the leader of the U.S. neighbor and ally.

Trump made the comments in tweets from Air Force One as he headed to Singapore for his summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Trump criticizing the Group of Seven nations host and stepped back from the generally positive tone that had ended the two-day meeting in Quebec.

A few hours earlier, Trudeau had told reporters that all seven leaders had come together to sign the joint declaration.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

