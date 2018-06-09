Helicopter hits wires and crashes into Wisconsin river - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Helicopter hits wires and crashes into Wisconsin river

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a helicopter hit power lines and crashed into a river in eastern Wisconsin.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the helicopter crashed into the Fox River Saturday near the Wisconsin Street Bridge in Oshkosh.

Gary Lemiesz, of Oshkosh, told The Oshkosh Northwestern that he watched as a dark green helicopter flew east over the Fox River before turning back and flying west. He says it struck the wires and part of the propeller broke off, after which "it hit hard and sunk."

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and Oshkosh police boats are on the scene. The helicopter isn't visible in the water and it's unknown how many people were onboard or what happened to them.

Sheriff's personnel could not be immediately reached for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Critics blast Trump for sending border detainees to prison

    Critics blast Trump for sending border detainees to prison

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:01 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:01:05 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 5:35 PM EDT2018-06-09 21:35:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...
    U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running...More >>
    U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running out of room at their own facilities.More >>

  • US mayors push to curb gun violence, help immigrants

    US mayors push to curb gun violence, help immigrants

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:14:17 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-06-09 21:32:50 GMT
    A bipartisan coalition of mayors says American cities are overwhelmingly driving the nation's economy.More >>
    A bipartisan coalition of mayors says American cities are overwhelmingly driving the nation's economy.More >>

  • Salmonella linked to pre-cut melon sickens 60 in Midwest

    Salmonella linked to pre-cut melon sickens 60 in Midwest

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:32:07 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-06-09 21:32:38 GMT
    Health officials say a salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon has sickened 60 people in five Midwestern states.More >>
    Health officials say a salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon has sickened 60 people in five Midwestern states.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly