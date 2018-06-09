Jordan's king, EU foreign policy chief review ailing economy - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Jordan's king, EU foreign policy chief review ailing economy

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) - King Abdullah II and visiting EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini have discussed Jordan's economic challenges, meeting just days after protests against proposed tax increases brought down the kingdom's prime minister.

The royal court said Saturday that the king and Mogherini reviewed reforms and economic programs meant to address the crisis.

Incoming Prime Minister Omar Razzaz has said he would scrap the planned tax increases and try to come up with a new proposal in consultations with different groups. The old plan had been criticized as unfairly targeting the poor and the middle class.

Still, Jordan remains under pressure from the International Monetary Fund to carry out economic reforms and get a grip on rising public debt, in part caused by regional crises such as the influx of Syrian refugees.

