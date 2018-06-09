German minister urges jobless fund, tax to bolster euro - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

German minister urges jobless fund, tax to bolster euro

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Germany's finance minister is urging bolder steps to strengthen the euro currency union by setting up a fund to help countries hard hit by unemployment and by laying the foundations of an EU-wide tax system.

Olaf Scholz made his proposals in an interview with Der Spiegel magazine made public Saturday. The ideas take a step toward those of France's President Emmanuel Macron, who has called for wide-ranging actions to strengthen the European Union - and surpass more modest proposals from German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Scholz advocated a eurozone-wide "reinsurance" fund that would loan money to countries that are hit by an economic crisis and have higher jobless benefit costs. He also called for a tax on financial transactions as the beginning of an EU-wide system of tax collection.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

