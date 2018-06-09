The Latest: Trump says he called for free trade at G-7

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron gather for the family photo during the G-7 summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada.

LA MALBAIE, Quebec (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump at the Group of Seven summit (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is delivering a statement from the Group of Seven summit in Quebec, saying he had a successful set of meetings in which he discussed the need for "fair and reciprocal" trade and ways of addressing the threat of Iran.

Trump is telling reporters that he told world leaders that the U.S. will take whatever steps necessary to prevent unfair foreign trade practices.

The president has angered Canada, Mexico and European countries with his recent decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Trump pulled out of President Barack Obama's landmark nuclear accord with Iran over the objections of European allies.

Trump says he will depart shortly for Singapore on a "mission of peace." Trump will be meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a historic summit.

___

9:55 a.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump will deliver a statement before departing a meeting of industrialized nations in Canada.

Trump is scheduled to address the U.S. news media at 10 a.m. EDT on Saturday. The White House did not say what the president would talk about.

Trump arrived at the Group of Seven summit in Quebec on Friday amid tensions with his counterparts over tariffs the United States recently slapped on Canada, Mexico and the European Union, citing national security risks.

Trump planned to leave the summit before it ends on Saturday to head to Singapore for the next meeting on his schedule - a high-stakes summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

___

8:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump has opened his second day at an international summit at a breakfast discussion on gender equality.

Trump arrived late for Saturday's meeting during the Group of Seven summit of leading industrialized nations being held in Quebec.

The summit host, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, kicked things off without waiting for those he described as "stragglers" to arrive.

Trudeau has made the issue of gender equality a priority for the gathering. He says gender equality must "cut through" everything the G-7 does.

Trump was seated between Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, and Christine Whitecross, a Canadian lieutenant general.

___

1 a.m.

President Donald Trump headed into the Group of Seven summit in Canada at odds with allies over U.S. trade penalties. Then he tried to ease tension with friendly banter and vague claims of progress in trade talks.

But details are scant so far, and clear differences are remaining.

At issue are new U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Trump contends that other countries "have been taking advantage of the United States on trade."

