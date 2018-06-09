Nordic diet packs in health benefits

President Donald Trump says his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un is a "one-time shot" for the North Korean leader.More >>
President Donald Trump has charged into the Group of Seven summit at odds with key allies over U.S. tariffs, then set out to defuse tension with friendly banter and offered vague claims of progress in trade talks.More >>
US military: 4 soldiers wounded in deadly Somalia attack treated, in Kenya awaiting transport.More >>
The prosecutor of Colmar in France's Alsace region has said that Anthony Bourdain hanged himself in the bathroom of his French hotel room.More >>
