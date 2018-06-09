Nordic diet packs in health benefits - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Nordic diet packs in health benefits

(CNN) – If you're looking for a way to eat healthier and do your body good, you might want to look at the Nordic diet.

By now you've probably heard of the hugely popular Mediterranean diet, and the health benefits it can provide.

But the less well-known Nordic diet is perhaps just as beneficial.

Like the Mediterranean diet, it's linked to a lower risk of heart disease and Type 2 diabetes.

It's based on sustainable produce, fish and whole grains. And instead of focusing on olive oil, the Nordic diet promotes the use of canola oil.

The Nordic diet got revamped in 2004 to make it more appealing, focusing on seasonal ingredients and regional products.

And just because you're on this side of the Atlantic doesn't mean you can't incorporate those principles.

First: When planning your meals, focus on sustainability by utilizing fresh, local ingredients.

Second: Make sure your meals are "plant forward," filled up with Nordic staples like cabbage and root veggies.

Also, incorporate fish when possible, and limit your overall meat consumption.

