Trump trades easy banter with allies but differences persist

By CATHERINE LUCEY and ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

LA MALBAIE, Quebec (AP) - President Donald Trump has charged into the Group of Seven summit at odds with key allies over U.S. tariffs, then set out to defuse tension with friendly banter and offered vague claims of progress in trade talks.

But details were scant and clear differences remained at the summit's midpoint.

After days of verbal sparring over new U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, Trump joined the leaders of major industrialized nations in an idyllic Canadian resort town Friday.

On his way to the annual gathering, Trump laid out his fundamental grievance, saying that other countries "have been taking advantage of the United States on trade."

