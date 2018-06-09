Justice Department move on health law has risks for GOP - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Justice Department move on health law has risks for GOP

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this April 25, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Trump administration said in a court filing late Thursday that it will no longer defend key parts of the... (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this April 25, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Trump administration said in a court filing late Thursday that it will no longer defend key parts of the...

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration's decision to stop defending in court the Obama health law's popular protections for consumers with pre-existing conditions could prove risky for Republicans in the midterm elections - and nudge premiums even higher.

The Justice Department said in a court filing late Thursday that it will no longer defend key parts of the Affordable Care Act, beginning with the unpopular requirement that people carry health insurance, but also including widely-supported provisions that guarantee access for people with medical problems and limit what insurers can charge older, sicker adults.

Friday, the insurance industry warned in stark terms of "harm that would come to millions of Americans" if such protections are struck down, causing premiums "to go even higher for older Americans and sicker patients."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • APNewsBreak: Official blasts critic of nuclear plant cleanup

    APNewsBreak: Official blasts critic of nuclear plant cleanup

    Friday, June 8 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-06-08 21:01:44 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 2:23 AM EDT2018-06-09 06:23:17 GMT
    A U.S. official has criticized a Colorado health officer for questioning the safety of a former nuclear weapons plant that was converted into a wildlife refuge.More >>
    A U.S. official has criticized a Colorado health officer for questioning the safety of a former nuclear weapons plant that was converted into a wildlife refuge.More >>

  • Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-06-07 06:20:38 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 2:23 AM EDT2018-06-09 06:23:09 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>

  • New $2.5B contract awarded to manage nuclear weapons lab

    New $2.5B contract awarded to manage nuclear weapons lab

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:22 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:22:05 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 2:23 AM EDT2018-06-09 06:23:05 GMT
    The U.S. government has awarded a team of two universities and a research firm with offices around the world a $2.5 billion-a-year contract to manage Los Alamos National Laboratory.More >>
    The U.S. government has awarded a team of two universities and a research firm with offices around the world a $2.5 billion-a-year contract to manage Los Alamos National Laboratory.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly