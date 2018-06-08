Report: Downed power lines sparked deadly California fires - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Report: Downed power lines sparked deadly California fires

By JULIET WILLIAMS
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Downed power lines caused a dozen Northern California wildfires last fall, including two that killed a total of 15 people, California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Friday. It was the deadliest series of fires in California history.

The agency said in a report that investigators determined the fires "were caused by electric power and distribution lines, conductors and the failure of power poles."

All involved equipment owned by San Francisco-based Pacific Gas & Electric. A message left with PG&E was not immediately returned Friday afternoon.

The fires were part of a series of blazes that raged through wind-whipped California last October that killed 44 people, destroyed 8,800 structures and forced more than 100,000 people to evacuate. About 11,000 firefighters from 17 states and Australia helped battle the blazes.

The deadly fires in Friday's report burned in Mendocino and Napa counties.

In the Mendocino blaze, investigators said Potter Valley experienced wind speeds up to 67 mph, causing many tree branches to fall, triggering numerous 911 calls reporting fires.

"An arc from a conductor was witnessed along with the start of a vegetation fire," the report said. A second fire also was "from an overhead conductor." The two sparked a third, merged, and burned 10 miles (16.09 kilometers), the report said.

A responding firefighter said in the report that the smoke was blowing sideways and he had to veer around numerous tree branches in the road to get to the fire area.

CalFire investigators are still probing other fires in October and December.

___

Associated Press writer Don Thompson in Sacramento contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump signals support for states deciding if pot is legal

    Trump signals support for states deciding if pot is legal

    Friday, June 8 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-06-08 19:41:34 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 7:53 PM EDT2018-06-08 23:53:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada.
    President Donald Trump says he's inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana.More >>
    President Donald Trump says he's inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana.More >>

  • Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

    Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

    Friday, June 8 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-06-08 19:31:32 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-06-08 23:52:53 GMT
    (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...
    We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>
    We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>

  • Critics blast Trump for sending border detainees to prison

    Critics blast Trump for sending border detainees to prison

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:01 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:01:05 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-06-08 23:52:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...
    U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running...More >>
    U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running out of room at their own facilities.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly