Report: Facebook's shared user data with select companies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Facebook shared personal information culled from its users' profiles with other companies after the date when executives have said the social network prevented third-party developers from gaining access to the data.

That's according to a report published Friday by The Wall Street Journal, which cited court documents, company officials and unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

