American Heart Association, along with partners, holds free sidewalk CPR training

Many people in Baton Rouge got the opportunity to receive free CPR training Friday thanks to the American Heart Association, Whole Foods, and Ochsner Health System.

The groups provided the free training during the lunch hour on Friday, June 8 at Whole Foods Market. Trainers with Ochsner were there teaching people how to use Hands-Only CPR. The training only took about 60 seconds and was held in honor of National CPR Week, which is June 3 through 10.

HandsOnlyCPR.org

The American Heart Association says effective bystander CPR provided immediately after a cardiac incident can double or even triple a victim's chance of survival, however, only 32 percent of cardiac arrest victims receive CPS from a bystander. With about 300,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occurring each year and 80 percent occurring at home, you could be saving the life of a loved one by having knowledge of CPR.

The American Heart Association has endorsed Hands-Only CPR for adults since 2008. The process involves calling 911 and pushing hard and fast on the center of the victim's chest until professional help arrives.

According to a recent study in the association's scientific journal, Circulation, those who watch a brief CPR training video are significantly more likely to attempt CPR when someone is in need.

