Trump signals support for legislation easing US ban on pot - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump signals support for legislation easing US ban on pot

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada.

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - President Donald Trump said Friday that he's inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana, a proposal that would dramatically reshape the nation's legal landscape for pot users and businesses.

The federal ban that puts marijuana on the same level as LSD and heroin has created a conflict with more than two dozen states that have legalized pot in some form.

The legislation would ensure states have the right to determine the best approach to marijuana within their borders, but some U.S. restrictions would remain, including recreational sales to people under 21.

The proposal introduced Thursday has support from members of Congress from both parties, including Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado.

"I support Senator Gardner. I know exactly what he's doing," Trump told reporters in Washington, when asked about the legislation. "We're looking at it. But I probably will end up supporting that, yes."

In a statement released Thursday, Gardner said the proposal would ensure Washington respects the will of voters in each state, whether laws provide for legalization or prohibition.

He said the federal government "is closing its eyes and plugging its ears" to spreading legalization, but Washington should not interfere with any state's legal marijuana market.

Another co-sponsor, Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, said in a statement that Washington "needs to get out of the business of outlawing marijuana."

California, home to one in eight Americans, launched the nation's largest legal marijuana marketplace on Jan. 1. Still, businesses that have been licensed across the state are facing the threat of federal prosecution.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Milwaukee cop killed during chase remembered as funny, quiet

    Milwaukee cop killed during chase remembered as funny, quiet

    Friday, June 8 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-06-08 20:31:36 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-08 20:32:11 GMT
    (Matt List/WITI-TV via AP). This Thursday, June 7, 2018, photo from video from WITI-TV in Milwaukee shows a squad car after it rolled over near an overpass during a high-speed chase with a motorist who had been driving recklessly in Milwaukee. The depa...(Matt List/WITI-TV via AP). This Thursday, June 7, 2018, photo from video from WITI-TV in Milwaukee shows a squad car after it rolled over near an overpass during a high-speed chase with a motorist who had been driving recklessly in Milwaukee. The depa...
    Milwaukee's police chief says an officer who survived a fatal squad car crash has been released from the hospital.More >>
    Milwaukee's police chief says an officer who survived a fatal squad car crash has been released from the hospital.More >>

  • Kansas stepmom dead after leading investigator to dead boy

    Kansas stepmom dead after leading investigator to dead boy

    Friday, June 8 2018 10:55 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:55:14 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-08 20:32:09 GMT
    (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...
    Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.More >>
    Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: US won't prosecute Alaska gray whale kill

    APNewsBreak: US won't prosecute Alaska gray whale kill

    Friday, June 8 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-06-08 19:01:52 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-08 20:32:08 GMT
    APNewsBreak: Federal officials have decided not to prosecute the killing of a protected gray whale by Native hunters in Alaska.More >>
    APNewsBreak: Federal officials have decided not to prosecute the killing of a protected gray whale by Native hunters in Alaska.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly