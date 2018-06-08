Italian economist: Markets will judge Italy's spending plans - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Italian economist: Markets will judge Italy's spending plans

(Ettore Ferrari/ANSA via AP, File ). FILE - In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 file photo, then Premier-designate Giuseppe Conte addresses the media after a round of consultations to form the Cabinet ministers, in Rome. Italy will be represented at this w... (Ettore Ferrari/ANSA via AP, File ). FILE - In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 file photo, then Premier-designate Giuseppe Conte addresses the media after a round of consultations to form the Cabinet ministers, in Rome. Italy will be represented at this w...

ROME (AP) - The economist who tried to form an Italian government amid political gridlock says he's "truly worried" about the new populist leaders' enacting measures that will swell Italy's national debt.

Carlo Cottarelli told foreign reporters in Rome on Friday that ultimately it won't be EU regulations that will work against the populist agenda but "the markets that aren't accommodating" about increasing Italy's already staggeringly high national debt.

President Sergio Mattarella last month asked Cottarelli, an expert in trimming public spending, to form a "technical" government to guide the country to a new election after Mattarella refused to allow two populist parties to forge a coalition with a proposed euro-skeptic economy minister.

Ultimately, though, the parties dropped their demands for the economy minister, Cottarelli stepped aside, and Italy's first populist government was born.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Kansas stepmom dead after leading investigator to dead boy

    Kansas stepmom dead after leading investigator to dead boy

    Friday, June 8 2018 10:55 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:55:14 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 2:24 PM EDT2018-06-08 18:24:35 GMT
    (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...
    Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.More >>
    Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.More >>

  • Flu season was one of the deadliest for US children

    Flu season was one of the deadliest for US children

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:21 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:21:51 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 2:24 PM EDT2018-06-08 18:24:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Goldman). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot in Atlanta. On Friday, June 8, 2018, health officials said the flu killed more children in the past year that during any other regular flu season i...(AP Photo/David Goldman). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot in Atlanta. On Friday, June 8, 2018, health officials said the flu killed more children in the past year that during any other regular flu season i...
    Flu killed more children in the past year that during any regular flu season in recent history, officials say.More >>
    Flu killed more children in the past year that during any regular flu season in recent history, officials say.More >>

  • The Latest: Prosecutor: Bourdain apparently hanged himself

    The Latest: Prosecutor: Bourdain apparently hanged himself

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-06-08 13:52:08 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-06-08 18:23:19 GMT
    (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...
    Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.More >>
    Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly