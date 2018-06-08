Driver killed in head-on collision ID'd as 13-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say the driver of a minivan involved in a fatal head-on collision with a semitrailer in Ohio was a 13-year-old girl.

The Springfield News-Sun reports Shelby County officials on Friday identified the teen as Sky Lhamon.

Authorities say she stole a minivan that belonged to her foster mother Thursday night and drove left of center on a state highway in Clark County. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials from the Shelby County Department of Jobs and Family Services say they're not aware of any crises involving the girl before she took the minivan.

The State Highway Patrol says the driver of the semitrailer swerved in an attempt to avoid the collision.

