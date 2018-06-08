Greece govt presents final creditor-mandated reforms - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Greece govt presents final creditor-mandated reforms

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greece's left-led government has presented to parliament a final raft of creditor-mandated economic and market reforms, with less than three months to go until the end of its massive bailout program.

The proposed changes made public Friday range from tax reforms and protection of indebted households to the way that health care funds prescribe reading glasses.

Parliament, in which the governing coalition enjoys a four-seat majority, will debate and vote on the legislation next week.

The bill includes the country's medium-term fiscal strategy framework through 2022, which foresees an average 2 percent annual growth and pledges to increase minimum wages and restore collective labor bargaining.

Greece's latest international bailout deal - the third since 2010 - expires on Aug. 21. After that the country will have to finance itself.

