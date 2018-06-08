Parents of baby who died now face manslaughter charges

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The parents of a 6-week-old baby girl who died after being brought to the hospital with severe injuries are now facing manslaughter charges.
Prosecutors announced the new charges against 23-year-old Edwin Babilonia and 20-year-old Ashley Rivera-Perez, of Hartford, on Friday.
They both pleaded not guilty. They continue to be held on high bail set last month after they pleaded not guilty to cruelty to persons and leaving a child under 12 unsupervised.
Hartford police say the baby was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center on May 24 with cranial bleeding, severe bruising, rib fractures and a collarbone fracture. She died days later.
A public defender for the couple says the injuries suffered by the infant were accidental.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
