Parents of baby who died now face manslaughter charges

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The parents of a 6-week-old baby girl who died after being brought to the hospital with severe injuries are now facing manslaughter charges.

Prosecutors announced the new charges against 23-year-old Edwin Babilonia and 20-year-old Ashley Rivera-Perez, of Hartford, on Friday.

They both pleaded not guilty. They continue to be held on high bail set last month after they pleaded not guilty to cruelty to persons and leaving a child under 12 unsupervised.

Hartford police say the baby was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center on May 24 with cranial bleeding, severe bruising, rib fractures and a collarbone fracture. She died days later.

A public defender for the couple says the injuries suffered by the infant were accidental.

