Democratic US Sen. Leahy has skin cancer removed

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (LAY'-hee) has had skin cancer cells removed from his scalp.

Leahy's office says the 78-year-old senator underwent a procedure Wednesday to remove squamous cells that were identified on his scalp.

During a Thursday meeting of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Leahy was wearing a bandage over the spot where the cells were removed.

Squamous cell carcinoma is believed to be caused by exposure to the sun. It is said to be the second most common form of skin cancer. When it's caught early, it is almost always curable with minimal damage.

Leahy's office says the senator and his wife, Marcelle, are both careful to get regular checkups when it comes to skin that's exposed to the sun.

