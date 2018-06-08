Bush on Barbara's birthday: Pay it forward with joyful heart - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Bush on Barbara's birthday: Pay it forward with joyful heart

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush is remembering his wife, Barbara Bush, on what would have been her 93rd birthday.

He tweeted Friday from Kennebunkport, Maine, about how she enjoyed helping others and thanked those who are paying it forward. He said knowing others share her passion "puts joy in our hearts."

Her daughter-in-law, Margaret Bush, marked the occasion by doing something Barbara Bush enjoyed: She read a book aloud to young patients at The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center.

In Kennebunkport, the Bush family planned a quiet dinner on Friday.

Next week, George H.W. Bush celebrates his 94th birthday.

The two were married for 73 years. Barbara Bush died April 17 in Houston after declining additional treatment for a life-threatening illness.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Giuliani trying to influence perception of Mueller probe

    Giuliani trying to influence perception of Mueller probe

    Friday, June 8 2018 1:41 AM EDT2018-06-08 05:41:08 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-08 15:42:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 29, 2018 file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, waves to people during White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. A ser...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 29, 2018 file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, waves to people during White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. A ser...
    The president's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is trying to color the perception of the investigation among voters and lawmakers, all while confident that special counsel Robert Mueller will never speak up to correct him.More >>
    The president's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is trying to color the perception of the investigation among voters and lawmakers, all while confident that special counsel Robert Mueller will never speak up to correct him.More >>

  • Maybe a Dennis Rodman sighting at Trump-Kim Singapore talks?

    Maybe a Dennis Rodman sighting at Trump-Kim Singapore talks?

    Friday, June 8 2018 10:31 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:31:27 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-08 15:42:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). A tourist looks on as Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump impersonators, Howard X, center, and Dennis Alan, right, embrace during their visit to the Merlion Park, a popular tourist destination in Singapore, on Friday, June 8, 2018. Kim...(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). A tourist looks on as Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump impersonators, Howard X, center, and Dennis Alan, right, embrace during their visit to the Merlion Park, a popular tourist destination in Singapore, on Friday, June 8, 2018. Kim...
    Former NBA star Dennis Rodman says he'll travel to Singapore "for the historical summit" between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Rodman announced his trip in a tweet Friday, but the tweet...More >>
    Former NBA star Dennis Rodman says he'll travel to Singapore "for the historical summit" between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Rodman announced his trip in a tweet Friday, but the tweet appears to have been deleted soon afterward.More >>

  • The Latest: Canadian police peacefully break up G-7 protest

    The Latest: Canadian police peacefully break up G-7 protest

    Friday, June 8 2018 7:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 11:11:31 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-08 15:42:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...
    President Donald Trump says he is looking forward to "straightening out unfair Trade Deals" at the annual G-7 meeting.More >>
    President Donald Trump says he is looking forward to "straightening out unfair Trade Deals" at the annual G-7 meeting.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly