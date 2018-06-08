China's trade surplus with US grows in May - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China's trade surplus with US grows in May

BEIJING (AP) - China's political sensitive trade surplus with the United States widened in May from a year earlier, while its total global surplus shrank as imports accelerated.

Customs data on Friday show imports rose 26 percent from a year ago to $187.9 billion, up from April's 21.5 percent growth. Exports rose 12.6 percent to $212.9 billion, little changed from the previous month's 12.9 percent.

The trade surplus with the United States widened by 12 percent to $24.6 billion. China's global trade gap narrowed by 39 percent to $24.9 billion.

Beijing is under U.S. pressure to narrow its trade surplus.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • On your mark, get set, waiting for the 'go' on sports bets

    On your mark, get set, waiting for the 'go' on sports bets

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:21:22 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:41:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, men watch horse racing on an array of screens at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J. New Jersey’s proposed sports betting law is heading down to the wire, with final legislati...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, men watch horse racing on an array of screens at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J. New Jersey’s proposed sports betting law is heading down to the wire, with final legislati...
    The first full day after New Jersey legislators approved a bill to legalize sports betting began with no one actually offering it yet.More >>
    The first full day after New Jersey legislators approved a bill to legalize sports betting began with no one actually offering it yet.More >>

  • Undeterred by Trump, asylum-seekers line up at the border

    Undeterred by Trump, asylum-seekers line up at the border

    Thursday, June 7 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-06-07 14:01:03 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:27:09 GMT
    The backlogs that have developed over the past several weeks at crossings in California, Arizona and Texas are rare. (Source: AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik, File)The backlogs that have developed over the past several weeks at crossings in California, Arizona and Texas are rare. (Source: AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik, File)

    The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.

    More >>

    The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.

    More >>

  • Chicago officer fatally shoots armed black man running away

    Chicago officer fatally shoots armed black man running away

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-06-07 04:46:29 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:26:50 GMT
    Chicago police say an officer has fatally shot a suspect after an armed confrontation.More >>
    Chicago police say an officer has fatally shot a suspect after an armed confrontation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly