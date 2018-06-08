Report: ZTE chairman promises no more violations, apologizes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Report: ZTE chairman promises no more violations, apologizes

BEIJING (AP) - A news report says Chinese tech giant ZTE Corp.'s chairman has promised no further compliance violations and apologized to its 80,000 employees in a letter.

The South China Morning Post said Friday that chairman Yin Yimin also apologized to customers and business partners for the disruption caused by ZTE's violation of U.S. export restrictions.

A ZTE spokesman confirmed Yin sent a letter to employees but said he could not release its contents.

The Post quoted Yin as saying there were "problems in our compliance culture" and ZTE should "hold the relevant people accountable and avoid similar issues in future."

The company spokesman said he could not confirm what changes ZTE might make in response to U.S. demands to replace its chairman and other top executives.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Detention centers fill up; border detainees sent to prisons

    Detention centers fill up; border detainees sent to prisons

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:01 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:01:05 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 1:12 AM EDT2018-06-08 05:12:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...
    U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running...More >>
    U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running out of room at their own facilities.More >>

  • Report: Cities generated nearly all of US job growth in 2017

    Report: Cities generated nearly all of US job growth in 2017

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:14:17 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 1:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 05:11:23 GMT
    A bipartisan coalition of mayors says American cities are overwhelmingly driving the nation's economy.More >>
    A bipartisan coalition of mayors says American cities are overwhelmingly driving the nation's economy.More >>

  • On your mark, get set, waiting for the 'go' on sports bets

    On your mark, get set, waiting for the 'go' on sports bets

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:21:22 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 1:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 05:11:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, men watch horse racing on an array of screens at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J. New Jersey’s proposed sports betting law is heading down to the wire, with final legislati...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, men watch horse racing on an array of screens at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J. New Jersey’s proposed sports betting law is heading down to the wire, with final legislati...
    The first full day after New Jersey legislators approved a bill to legalize sports betting began with no one actually offering it yet.More >>
    The first full day after New Jersey legislators approved a bill to legalize sports betting began with no one actually offering it yet.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly